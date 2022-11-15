JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 90,547,883 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,700,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,547,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF comprises about 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $4,409,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 151,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,071.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BBEU traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 416,137 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

