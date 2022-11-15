JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $79.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,963. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

