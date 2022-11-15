JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $130.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $9.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,377. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $419.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

