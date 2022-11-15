JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $130.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.
monday.com Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of monday.com stock traded up $9.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,377. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $419.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
