JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:JPEI)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Trading Down 1.5 %
LON JPEI opened at GBX 96.02 ($1.13) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.80. The firm has a market cap of £101.99 million and a PE ratio of 130.00.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile
