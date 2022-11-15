JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:JPEI)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Trading Down 1.5 %

LON JPEI opened at GBX 96.02 ($1.13) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.80. The firm has a market cap of £101.99 million and a PE ratio of 130.00.

Get JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income alerts:

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.