K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.56.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$28.06 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.35 million and a P/E ratio of 62.36.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,259.99.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.