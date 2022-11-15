Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,119 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $688.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.