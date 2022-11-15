Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 398,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 173,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $931.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

