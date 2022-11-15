Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,326 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $410,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 24.2% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 4.4 %

STRL stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $931.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

