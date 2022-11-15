Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,885 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,962,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $55,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $83,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.16. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

