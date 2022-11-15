Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $494,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

PINE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

