Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $11.77 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 456.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

