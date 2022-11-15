Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.