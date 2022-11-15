Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Napco Security Technologies worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 204,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.17. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

