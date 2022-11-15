Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,972 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Albany International worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Albany International by 7.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 26.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International Announces Dividend

Shares of AIN stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.