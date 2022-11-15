Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,039 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,039 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,993 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

