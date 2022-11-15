Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,294 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,294 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.