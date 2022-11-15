Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,332 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Evolent Health worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Evolent Health by 27.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after buying an additional 544,667 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Evolent Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,465,000 after buying an additional 74,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,434 shares of company stock worth $5,714,484. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

