Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 630,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,075.0 days.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
KIKOF stock remained flat at $56.49 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Kikkoman has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $81.00.
Kikkoman Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kikkoman (KIKOF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.