Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 630,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,075.0 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

KIKOF stock remained flat at $56.49 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Kikkoman has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

