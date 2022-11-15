Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,668,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 2,084,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.7 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KCDMF remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.