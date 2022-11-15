Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.3 %

KCDMY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 23,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

