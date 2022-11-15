Kin Hits Market Cap of $28.65 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $1.25 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002736 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.
About Kin
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.