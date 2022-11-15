Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 627,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 655.0 days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

