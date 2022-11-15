Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 627,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 655.0 days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.
Kingsoft Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft (KSFTF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.