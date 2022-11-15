Knott David M Jr Boosts Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 593.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,286. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price target on MeiraGTx from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

