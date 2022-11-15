Knott David M Jr Buys 313 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 74,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $120.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

