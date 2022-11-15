Knott David M Jr Buys Shares of 200,000 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Medicus Sciences Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MSAC stock remained flat at $9.99 on Tuesday. 9,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,123. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

