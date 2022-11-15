Knott David M Jr Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Knott David M Jr decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5,084.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after buying an additional 1,159,213 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 771,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 525,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

