Knott David M Jr Invests $1.55 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. 158,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.