Knott David M Jr Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

