KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $58.70 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $58.70 million and $713,300.40 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12080267 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $781,868.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

