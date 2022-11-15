Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,527.0 days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $28.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

