Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,656,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKPNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($3.92) to €3.60 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.71) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.09) to €3.20 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

