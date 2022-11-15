KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KORE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
KORE Group Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.02.
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
