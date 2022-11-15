KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KORE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 307,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.