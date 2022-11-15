Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Noble Financial to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,490. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.90. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

