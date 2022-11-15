Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -466.67%.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.