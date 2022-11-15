Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LH opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.88. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

