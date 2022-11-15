Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $480.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.32. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

