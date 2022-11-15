Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Lassonde Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LAS.A opened at C$111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$772.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.96. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$106.62 and a 52-week high of C$170.37.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

