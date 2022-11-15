Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,383. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

