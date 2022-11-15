Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. Cowen increased their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $146.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.