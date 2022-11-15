Lee Financial Co Takes Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAP. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 311,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

