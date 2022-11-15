Lee Klarich Sells 16,602 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.73. 3,599,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,813. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.38, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 265.7% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

