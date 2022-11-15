Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

