Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE:BWG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.06.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
