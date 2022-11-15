Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of LMND stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lemonade by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lemonade by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

