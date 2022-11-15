Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 239,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

LSAK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 178,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $232.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lesaka Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Lesaka Technologies news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 505,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,233.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,670,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,163,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Further Reading

