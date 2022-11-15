Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 239,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance
LSAK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 178,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $232.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.07.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lesaka Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lesaka Technologies (LSAK)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.