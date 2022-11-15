LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 641.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 18.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 23.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Trading Down 5.3 %

LPL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 590,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,736. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.