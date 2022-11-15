Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASG stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

