Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ASG stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
