Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $61.00 at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $72.30.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

