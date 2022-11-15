Lindsell Train Ltd Buys 196,500 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the quarter. Manchester United comprises about 2.4% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 20.44% of Manchester United worth $120,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $3,157,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Stock Down 1.6 %

Manchester United stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.57. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. Research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

