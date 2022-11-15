Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Trading Up 8.9 %

Lipocine stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 290,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,958. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

