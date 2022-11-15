Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.58 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $107.58 million and $4.82 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006122 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005308 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,009,443 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

